Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Hayden Howerton

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Hayden Howerton.

Background

The Cardinals landed Howerton on a waiver claim back in March when he was released by the New England Patriots.

He was an undrafted rookie last year out of SMU who signed with the Tennessee Titans originally, where Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort worked last season.

He was cut and then spent much of 2022 on the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

After signing a futures deal with the Pats, he was cut in March, when the Cardinals claimed him.

He played and started at both guard and center in college for SMU.

2023 salary, cap hit

Howerton is on a one-year deal with the Cardinals for $750,000. That is his cap hit, too.

When he signed with the Titans last year, he got a $15,000 signing bonus and had $80,000 of his salary guaranteed.

Roster outlook

Howerton is a long shot to make the roster. The Cardinals already have veteran guards and centers and also a guard/center they drafted this year in Jon Gaines.

He is certainly a candidate for the practice squad but he is not likely to make the team.

