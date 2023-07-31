Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Marquis Hayes

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Marquis Hayes.

Background

Hayes was drafted by the Cardinals last year in the seventh round out of Oklahoma.

He impressed in training camp and the preseason. However, he suffered a knee injury in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve. He lost his entire rookie season.

2023 salary, cap hit

Hayes enters the second year of his four-year rookie deal.

He will make $750,000 if he makes the final roster and will have a cap hit of $769,000.

Roster outlook

Hayes has been practicing with the second-team offense so far in training camp.

He was not drafted by this coaching staff or general manager, which makes his situation tough.

The Cardinals added veteran guards in free agency with guaranteed salary. They drafted Jon Gaines, who can play guard and center.

Hayes is strictly a guard.

He is a bubble player on the roster as of right now. There is a chance he could make it but it is far from certain.

