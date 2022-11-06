Cardinals trail Seahawks 10-7 at halftime

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks face each other for the second time this season, this time at State Farm Stadium.

It is a must-win for the Cardinals to really maintain hopes of competing in the division and they get a couple of players back in running back James Conner and left tackle D.J. Humphries.

Seattle is in first place in the NFC West at 5-3 and continues to surprise in a season that many believed would be a rebuilding year.

Keep up with the action during the game below, which will have live updates.

Seahawks 3, Cardinals 0

First drive leads to points. pic.twitter.com/b1D2XHnWDa — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 6, 2022

The Cardinals win the coin toss and defer, giving the Seahawks the ball to open the game. While Arizona had allowed five opening-drive touchdowns — most in the NFL to date — they get the Seahawks off the field after only a field goal. They get a 49-yarder to take the lead. They convert on a third-and-10 with a 15-yard pass play to Noah Fant but running back Ken Walker has minus-3 yards on two carries on the drive.

Cardinals 7, Seahawks 3

Kyler Murray is not slow, folks. pic.twitter.com/YL92owLZGt — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) November 6, 2022

The Cardinals get their first first-quarter touchdown of the season!

After the field goal by Seattle, the Cardinals use tempo and move down the field in nine plays, moving 83 yards. Kyler Murray’s 21-yard scramble on their first third down sparks things and the drive ends with a 22-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

RG Will Hernandez hurt

The Cardinals suffer an early injury on an already banged-up offensive line. Right guard Will Hernandez exits the game with a chest injury and is questionable to return. Rookie Lecitus Smith replaces him.

Bad snap thwarts start to drive

The Cardinals have a third down with less than a yard, but a bad snap by center Billy Price over Kyler Murray’s head is recovered by James Conner, who is tackled for a 16-yard loss.

Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7

The Seahawks take the lead after the failed snaps. They go 79 yards in 12 plays. Geno Smith throws a four-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in the back of the end zone.

On the play before the touchdown, Byron Murphy misses a potential interception, getting both hands on the ball, but does break up the pass.

Tight end Noah Fant has 45 yards on four catches so far and Ken Walker has a 15-yard run in the drive.

Penalties!

The Cardinals get a first down on a Seattle penalty in the secondary, negating an interception. They don’t take advantage, as they are flagged for false starts twice on third down and then, on the ensuing punt, are penalized another 10 yards for holding.

The Seahawks take over in Arizona territory.

4th-down stop!

After the Seahawks take over in Arizona territory, the Cardinals get off the field with a turnover on downs. They stop Travis Homer on third down and then tackle tight end Colby Parkinson for a loss on fourth down.

Arizona takes over with their best field position of the afternoon.

Kyler Murray fumbles

With a chance to add points at the end of the first half, the Cardinals threaten and Kyler Murray makes some big plays. He has a 17-yard run to extend the drive and then, on fourth down, scrambles for what would have been a first down. However, as he did in Seattle, he had the ball knocked out and he fumbles after a nine-yard gain, and the Seahawks take over at the end of the half.

Seattle doesn’t score, so the score is 10-7 Seahawks at halftime.

