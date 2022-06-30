Cardinals trail rest of NFC West in PFF LB rankings by a large amount

The NFC West has some good sets of linebackers. Things have changed a little bit as Bobby Wagner was released by the Seattle Seahawks and then signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL teams’ linebacker units in the NFL. Check out where each NFC West team ranks.

No. 1 - San Francisco 49er

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Warner is perhaps the best linebacker in the league and Dre Greenlaw’s return from injury in the playoffs was very important to the team’s success.

No. 8 - Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks let go of Bobby Wagner and are expected to turn over the defensive playcaller duties to Jordyn Brooks, while Cody Barton filled in nicely.

No. 10 - Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Reeder departed and the Rams added Bobby Wagner, one of the best modern linebackers ever. He will be paired with Ernest Jones, who played fantastically down the stretch as a rookie.

No. 30 - Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Cardinals come in near the bottom of the league with Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, the Cardinals’ first-round selections in 2020 and 2021.

Collins didn’t pan out in Year 1 and Simmons was productive but still not great.

They are young and unproven.

