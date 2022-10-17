Cardinals trade for Robbie Anderson

The Panthers sent Robbie Anderson to the locker room on Sunday and they sent him to a new team on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have traded Anderson to the Cardinals. There is no word on the compensation going back to Carolina at this point.

Anderson got into a shouting match with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Rams and interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the second half. That wasn’t a good sign for his spot on a team that could be making a number of moves to add to their draft assets in the wake of Matt Rhule’s firing.

The Cardinals are getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension this week, but Hollywood Brown was in a walking boot after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the move to add Anderson could be a sign that they expect Brown to miss a significant amount of time.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. ET: The Panthers announced the trade and said they will receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return for Anderson.

