Cardinals make trade for OL Cody Ford, Kyler Murray’s college teammate

Jess Root
·1 min read
In this article:
The Arizona Cardinals announced a trade Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t for a position many expected. It was not to acquire a cornerback.

The team announced it traded a 2023 fifth-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for offensive lineman Cody Ford, who was a second-round pick in 2019.

Ford played three seasons for the Bills, appearing in 38 games, starting 29. He started at right tackle as a rookie and has been at guard since then.

He played collegiately with quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Marquise Brown at Oklahoma.

The move suggests that either one of the offensive linemen expected to make the team either will be cut, traded or suffered a long-term injury.

On the surface, he would seem a logical replacement for Justin Murray. Murray has not played in the preseason and plays both guard and tackle.

Ford is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $1.47 million.

The deal is pending Ford passing a physical exam.

Cardinals rally, fall short in 24-17 preseason loss to Ravens

