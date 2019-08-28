Cardinals trade Korey Cunningham to Patriots

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Offensive lineman Korey Cunningham announced on Instagram that the Cardinals traded him to the Patriots on Wednesday.

“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to Mr. [Bidwill], Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season! With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”

The Cardinals will receive a sixth-round choice in return, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Cunningham is a second-year player out of the University of Cincinnati. The Cardinals listed him as the second-string right tackle behind Marcus Gilbert.

Arizona made him a seventh-round choice in 2018. He played six games last season, with all six being starts at left tackle.

