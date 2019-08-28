Cardinals trade Korey Cunningham to Patriots

Offensive lineman Korey Cunningham announced on Instagram that the Cardinals traded him to the Patriots on Wednesday.

“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to Mr. [Bidwill], Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season! With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”

The Cardinals will receive a sixth-round choice in return, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Cunningham is a second-year player out of the University of Cincinnati. The Cardinals listed him as the second-string right tackle behind Marcus Gilbert.

Arizona made him a seventh-round choice in 2018. He played six games last season, with all six being starts at left tackle.