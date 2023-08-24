Cardinals trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons (R) with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals agreed to trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the teams announced Thursday morning.

Simmons, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 258 combined tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 16 passes defensed, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown through 50 games over the last three seasons.

The former Clemson star played linebacker, but converted to safety this off-season. He played both positions in college. Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday at training camp that Simmons' versatility was a factor in the trade.

"That's one of the reasons we made the trade," Daboll said at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, N.J.

"We thought there was some upside there. We will put him in and ask him to do quite a bit of things just to see what he takes to. He is a guy that's athletic, explosive, has good size. We've seen him do multiple things."

Linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons (L) did not miss a game through his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

The Giants are expected to start Jason Pinnock and Xavier McKinney at safety this season. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke, Darrian Beavers and Azeez Ojulari are among their top rushers/linebackers.

The Giants will host the New York Jets in their preseason finale at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday in East Rutherford. They will host the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener Sept. 10 at MetLife Stadium.