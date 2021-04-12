Cardinals’ trade for DeAndre Hopkins wins best sports transaction of the year

Since 2013, the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference annually has given the Alpha Award for the best transaction in sports. An NFL transaction never had won the award for “Best Sports Transaction of the Year” until this year.

The Cardinals’ acquisition of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins was deemed the best transaction of the year in all of sports as voted upon by the Sloan Sports Conference Board of Directors.

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

It could end up ranking as one of the most lopsided deals in NFL history.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Hopkins earned his fifth Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors and established a single-season franchise record with 115 receptions. He tied for second in the NFL in both catches and 100-yard games (seven) while his 1,407 receiving yards ranked third in the league.

Hopkins’ game-winning touchdown catch in the closing seconds against Buffalo – the “Hail Murray” play – was selected as the 2020 Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year at NFL Honors in February.

