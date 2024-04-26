Cardinals trade back from 35th pick, pick up another 3rd-round pick

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort teased a potential trade back in the second round. That tease became a reality Friday afternoon. When the Cardinals were on the clock for the 35th overall pick, they made a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

They agreed to send pick No. 35 and their sixth-round pick (No. 186) to the Atlanta Falcons, moving back eight spots to No. 43 and picking up the 79th pick, a selection in the third round.

With the 35th pick, the Falcons selected Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro.

With the move back, the Cardinals added a fourth selection in the third round.

Their Day 2 picks then became No. 43 (Round 2) and then their four in the third — No. 66, No. 71, No, 79 and No. 90.

With four picks in the third, it seems almost certain they will try to trade back up into the second round.

