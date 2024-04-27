Cardinals trade back 3 spots, pick up 6th-round pick

The Arizona Cardinals have traded back for the second time on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. They sent the 79th overall pick, the third-round pick they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in their second-round trade, to the Indianapolis Colts.

In return, they received the 82nd pick and pick No. 191, a sixth-round selection.

They are back in the sixth round, as they sent pick No. 186 to Atlanta in their second-round deal.

With the 79th pick, the Colts selected Pitt tackle Matt Goncalvez.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire