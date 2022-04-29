Breaking News:

Titans trade star WR AJ Brown to Eagles in exchange for draft picks

Cardinals trade 1st-round pick for WR Marquise Brown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marquise Brown
    Marquise Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyler Murray
    Kyler Murray
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Arizona Cardinals have traded away their first-round pick. First reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, they traded it to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

In addition to Brown, the Cardinals also acquire a third-round pick, No. 100 overall.

Brown was selected No. 25 overall in the first round in 2019 out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Brown had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories