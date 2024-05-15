Cardinals topple Grandview in 14-2 run-rule win

May 15—BELTON — The top-seeded Webb City Cardinals' baseball team advanced in its Class 5 District 7 bracket with a 14-2 run-rule win over eighth-seeded Grandview on Wednesday at Belton.

The Cardinals (24-7) got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Christian Brock scored on a Grandview error after a Hunter Shull single. Shull later scored on another Grandview error and Sam Weller scored with bases loaded after Drew Vonder Haar was hit by a Chase Ransom pitch to make it a 3-0 Cardinal lead.

Grandview (5-18) tightened the game at 3-2 in the top of the third when Ransom plated Jordan Grindstaff with a double to left field and Ethan Terry scored Ransom with a single to right field.

Webb City answered the two Grandview scores with five of its own in the bottom of the inning.

Shadrach Salazar drove in Brock with a hard grounder that found its way into left field and expanded the Webb City lead to 4-2. Cardinal starting pitcher Cohen Epler made it a 5-2 game with a sacrifice fly to left field that brought Salazar across the plate. Shull made it 6-2 when he stole home after a pickoff attempt at first base. The lead swelled to 7-2 on a Vonder Haar single that scored Andrew Young and to 8-2 when pinch runner Brody Eggleston scored on a Shaun Hunt line-drive single to center.

The Cardinal lead expanded to 9-2 in the bottom of the fourth frame off a Shull single that scored Salazar. Young pushed the lead to 10-2 when he drove Andrew Elwell home with a line-drive single to left field. Weller scored on a Mason Williams single to right field to increase the Webb City lead to 11-2.

Grandview's Chase Ransom was then relieved by Tyler Ransom, who was welcomed to the game by a Vonder Haar double to center field that scored Young and Eggleston. Brock made it a 14-2 game with a sacrifice fly that plated Vonder Haar.

Webb City closed out the run-rule win with a double play in the top of the fifth inning.

Three Cardinals logged a trio of hits each. Young went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Williams was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Shull was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Vonder Haar logged four RBIs after going 2 for 3 with a run.

Chase Ransom led Grandview after going 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Epler gave up two runs (zero earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Grandview starter Chase Ransom surrendered 13 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits with no strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.