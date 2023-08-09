Cardinals top draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. is dangerous at right tackle

At right tackle, we’ll always have Paris.

That’s how it looks, anyway. Rookie Paris Johnson Jr. has bogarted his way into the lineup with a strong training camp for the Arizona Cardinals.

So who is this guy? Is he ready for NFL opponents after only two years as a starter at Ohio State? And is he worried about the weight of expectation for a franchise that hasn’t played in a Super Bowl since 2008?

“I feel I play for something that’s greater than me,” Johnson said in the locker room after the final practice of training camp Wednesday. “That excites me. If you feel like you’re fighting a battle for God then you don’t play with any fear. It’s all excitement.”

‘I like what he’s doing’

Paris is an eyeful, towering over some of the largest professional athletes on the planet. He’s 6-foot-6 and well over 300 pounds. Observers say they’ve seen him use that massive frame to blast opponents clear to the sidelines in drill after drill.

It became clear fairly quickly that Johnson was going to play; it was only a matter of where.

“He can move around,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “I like where’s he’s at, and he’s playing pretty good football, right now. He’s got a long way to go. But I like what he’s doing.”

There was talk of Johnson taking over at left tackle. He was a second-team All-America at the position last year. But DJ Humphries is a Pro Bowler and a franchise cornerstone.

There was talk of Johnson playing right guard, where he was second-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore. But Will Hernandez has played well at that position, as he did last season before getting hurt.

And there was talk of Johnson playing left guard, lining up next to Humphries to give Arizona one of the most talented blind sides in the NFC West. But Elijah Wilkinson, who started nine games last season for the Falcons, has looked strong there.

In a move to put his best five players offensive linemen on the field, rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon made a bold move to sit Kelvin Beachum, the only blocker to start all 17 games for Arizona last season.

Johnson doesn’t worry about any of that.

“I control what I can control and play as the best version of myself,” he said. “I worry about what I need to worry about, instead of whatever else is going on.”

His inexperience at right tackle doesn’t seem to bother him.

“I’m comfortable playing where I’m at,” he said. “I came in the day after the draft and I talked to (offensive coordinator) Drew Petzing … I asked him, ‘What should I focus on?’ He said, ‘Keep doing what you’ve been doing, and we’ll work it out when you get back.’

“I kept an open mind, I trained all four spots, except for center, of course. … I just want to be a part of the best five, where I fit in to help the team.”

‘I believed you’

It’s time to see if Paris is le’-git, as I’m sure they don’t say in French.

There’s a lot of pressure on the 22-year-old who grew up in Cincinnati.

But as Gannon said, “Pressure is a privilege.”

If Johnson, the first selection of the Monti Ossenfort era, is just another guy, it sets the rebuild back for several years. But if Johnson is a force, the Cardinals have a pair of bookends on the most important unit in professional sports. It’s impossible to win in the NFL with a weak offensive line.

Just don’t look for Johnson to internalize any of the burden anyone else puts on him. He plays with a sense of divine purpose, which makes him a dangerous man.

“I remember the conversation that we had when you were 5 years old, and you told me that God called you to the NFL,” his mother, Monica Daniels, said to him in a letter when he was drafted. “And I believed you … look at us today.”

Johnson has made that child’s dream into a man’s reality, and he’s eager to share his blueprint.

“Before I go to bed and as soon as I wake up, I thank God,” he said. “I talk to God every day … just to thank him and to speak things into existence.”

Looks like there’s a strong chance we’ll always have Paris, an eyeful, towering over his competition, eager to prove he’s le’-git.

He’s not anxious after reaching his goal. He’s eager about what’s next.

“I’m just getting started,” he said. “I’m excited to be here.”

