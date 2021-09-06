Cardinals-Titans Week 1 matchup expected to be high-scoring affair

NFL Week 1 is officially here and we are less than a week away from the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Based on Week 1 betting lines from Tipico Sportsbook, this is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

The projected total for the Cardinals-Titans game is set at 52.5 points. That is tied for the highest projected total in Week 1 with two other games.

The other two are Cowboys-Buccaneers and Browns-Chiefs.

The Titans were No. 4 in scoring last season, averaging 30.7 points per game and they added stud receiver Julio Jones in the offseason. They also gave up 27.4 points per game, the ninth-most in the league.

The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last season. They also bolstered the offense with receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson and running back James Conner.

Arizona also added defensive talent. They signed defensive end J.J. Watt and get outside linebacker Chandler Jones back from injury, and they will have two young, athletic linebackers in the middle of the field in Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

However, this is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams have potent offenses. The Titans’ defense is still questionable, while the Cardinals’ unit shows promise, but will have its hands full with the 2019 and 2020 rushing champion Derrick Henry and one of the top receiver duos of Jones and A.J. Brown.

