Cardinals take on the Tigers after Goldschmidt's 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (14-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-13, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-3, 5.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Tigers on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 17-13 record overall and a 7-9 record in home games. The Tigers have a 7-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 14-16 overall and 9-9 in road games. The Cardinals have gone 8-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Canha has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .278 for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is 11-for-36 with two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .228 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 8-for-25 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Cardinals: Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.