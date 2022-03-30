Cardinals thrash Nationals 29-8 in Albert Pujols' first game back with former team

Albert Pujols connected for a fourth-inning single in his first game in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform since the 2011 World Series ... and his presence in the lineup sparked the Cards to a 29-8 spring training victory Wednesday over the Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-0 lead after four innings and later turned the game into a complete thrashing by scoring 15 more runs in the top of the eighth inning.

In all, 14 different Cardinals players had at least one hit – with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt going 4-for-4 with a home run and shortstop Paul DeJong hitting a homer and driving in five runs.

But even with all those offensive highlights, Pujols' return to the Cardinals may have been the most memorable.

Albert Pujols loves smashing baseballs! pic.twitter.com/z0LTuZe48b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

"It feels good to be back in a real game, in the field, competing, and facing big-league pitching,” Pujols told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Getting my routine, getting my work I need to over the last couple of days, knowing that I was going to be able to play today — and it was good. I felt like I took some great swings, trying to get my feet wet again.”

A three-time National League MVP with the Cardinals, Pujols signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract for his final MLB season – returning to the city where he spent the first 11 years of his stellar career.

He begins the season with 679 career home runs, good for fifth on the all-time list behind only Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cardinals score 15 runs in 8th inning in 29-8 spring rout of Nationals