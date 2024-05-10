Cardinals third-round TE Tip Reiman signs his rookie deal
Tight end Tip Reiman signed his rookie deal with the Cardinals on Friday, the team announced.
He is the fifth rookie to sign his four-year contract with the team.
The Cardinals made the Illinois product a third-round pick, the 82nd overall selection.
"I'm just going to put my head down and work and lay a full brick every day," Reiman said, via Darren Urban of the team webs. "No half efforts. No cutting corners. No nothing. It's just [about] gaining the trust of the team, the organization, and prove them right having drafted me."
He joins Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Travis Vokolek in the tight ends room.