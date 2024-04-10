Cardinals theme nights, giveaways attracting all kinds of fans

ST. LOUIS – Despite consistent rain throughout the Cardinals game Wednesday, 33,000 fans were still dedicated to sitting and watching the game.

While fans come for baseball games no matter what, theme nights and giveaways bring them back.

“We love taking ideas (for themes) from fans and other employees. Heck, we even steal ideas from across the country,” Bethany White, manager of theme tickets, said. “We come up with new ideas and repeat a lot of things that have been super popular over the years, but give them a fresh twist.”

There are a plethora of theme nights and freebies planned for the Cardinals season. Some include bobbleheads, hats, jerseys, ugly Christmas sweaters, purses, and much more.

