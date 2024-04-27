Cardinals take Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in Round 4

The Arizona Cardinals have added a third player in the draft for the defensive secondary. With their fourth-round pick, No. 104 overall, they selected safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out of Texas Tech.

Taylor-Demerson was part of Touchdown Wire’s top 50 players in the draft.

Taylor-Demerson is 5-foot-10 and 197 pounds and is athletic. Built similarly to Budda Baker, he ran the 40 in 4.41 seconds and posted a 38-inch vertical leap and 123-inch broad jump.

He picked off 10 passes over the last three seasons, having at least three each season, and broke up 33 passes.

He is nicknamed “Rabbit” because of his playing speed and smaller build.

He entered college out of high school as a running back but converted to safety and added over 20 pounds while he was in Lubbock.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire