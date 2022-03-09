Cardinals tender contracts to RB Jonathan Ward, WR Antoine Wesley

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome back running back Jonathan Ward for a third season and receiver Antoine Wesley for a second. Because neither has completed three credited years in the NFL, they are exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced they were tendered qualifying contract offers. Because they are exclusive rights free agents, they have the choice of signing or not playing in the NFL.

Their one-year contract offers will pay Ward $895,000 in salary and Wesley $825,000.

Ward played mostly on special teams, appearing in 13 games last season. He had limited work on offense, rushing the ball nine times for 33 yards. He also had three receptions for 34 yards.

Wesley, who signed with the team in training camp last year, ended up getting significant playing time in the last half of the season because of the injury to receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He played in 15 games, starting four, and finished with 19 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns. He scored the three touchdowns in the final three games of the season.

He 6-4, 206-lb receiver will compete for a role this coming offseason.

List

Biggest winners from the 2022 NFL combine

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



