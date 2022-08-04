Cardinals TE Maxx Williams activated from PUP

The Arizona Cardinals got back a key offensive player on Thursday. The team announced that tight end Maxx Williams was activated from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list Thursday, allowing him to practice for the first time in training camp.

Williams was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 of last season.

Williams’ return comes a week before the team’s first preseason game. He likely will not play much in the preseason, but his return to practice makes it likely he will be healthy enough to play in the season opener.

Williams was having the start to what appeared to be a career season last year. He had 16 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in the first five games of the season before he injured his knee.

Williams is a very good blocking tight end and the offense was at its best when he was part of it.

His return makes the tight end room very deep, as the Cardinals also have Zach Ertz and Trey McBride, a highly touted tight end they drafted in the second round this year.

Williams was suited up and in pads for Thursday’s practice.

