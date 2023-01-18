Cardinals target Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for head-coaching vacancy

The Arizona Cardinals have officially begun the interview process to find a head coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury. While there were four known names the team was targeting as of last week, new names have emerged.

The latest is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals submitted a request to interview Evero.

Evero was a defensive coordinator for the first time in 2022, joining Nathaniel Hackett’s staff. Denver had the No. 7-ranked total defense in 2022.

He is familiar with the NFC West. From 2011-2015, he was on the San Francisco 49ers’ staff as a quality control coach, offensive assistant and defensive assistant. From 2017-2021, he was on Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams as safeties coach, secondary coach and passing game coordinator. He was also a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2007-2009 and the Green Bay Packers in 2016.

The Cardinals have interviewed former Colts head coach Frank Reich, are scheduled to interview Vance Joseph Wednesday, and they have submitted interview requests for 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, former Saints head coach Sean Payton and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire