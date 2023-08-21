Cardinals can’t stop explosive plays vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs after three series and never could recover. The Chiefs dismantled Arizona 38-10 Saturday night in a preseason matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Kansas City piled up 504 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. Quarterbacks combined for 31-of-38 passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns. The Cardinals did not take the ball away and did not record a sack.

What was the biggest problem in the loss?

Head coach Jonathan Gannon was most disappointed in the number of explosive plays the Chiefs had.

“I think that, whatever it was, they had over 300 yards in explosives. I think they had eight or nine explosives,” he said postgame. “You’re not going to beat anybody like that. That is one of our core principles of defense. So truthfully, that is what I am most displeased about.”

The Chiefs had eight plays that went for at least 20 yards, totaling 244 yards on eight plays.

The secondary let players get behind them.

They didn’t tackle or cover well.

It was, of course, against the defending champions, but if the Cardinals are going to have any hope of being competitive once the regular season rolls around, that has to improve.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire