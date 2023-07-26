Cardinals swap out young long snappers for training camp

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed longtime long snapper Aaron Brewer this offseason after he healed from an injury that ended his season in 2022. However, they have added a young long snapper to the roster.

The team announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers long snappers Jack Coco. He replaces undrafted rookie long snapper Matt Hembrough. Hembrough, signed out of Oklahoma State after going undrafted, was placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Coco, an undrafted rookie in 2022, signed with the Packers and snapped all 17 games for them last season.

The move suggests one of two things with the presence of Brewer on the roster as well.

One is that the Cardinals would like to have a younger option compete with Brewer for a true roster battle for the job.

The other is, since Brewer is coming back from an injury, the Cardinals want to limit Brewer’s2 snaps in camp and the preseason.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals!

Eno Benjamin could be the Cardinals' gem of the draft

LOOK: The Cardinals' 2020 draft class has quantifiable value

Todd McShay's mock draft has Cardinals landing Kyler Murray's former teammate

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire