Cardinals swap linebackers at back of the roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on Monday, swapping one outside linebacker for another.

They released Reggie Walker, who was with the team for the second year after signing as an undrafted rookie last year.

They released him to sign linebacker Bryson Young.

Young entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t make the team and did not spend time with any team after getting cut.

He had a workout with the Cardinals on Monday.

He played collegiately at Oregon. He is 6-2 and 242 pounds. There Young played in 49 games and had 73 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

This seems more like of a move to evaluate for a practice squad spot. It would seem highly unlikely that at this point they would add a young player with that little experience to viably compete for a spot on the final roster.

