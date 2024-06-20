Cardinals a ‘super sleeper’ in NFL in 2024?

The Arizona Cardinals believe they are a better team than last season when they won only four games but were competitive in almost all of them. They have made some additions and, more importantly, have a healthy Kyler Murray at quarterback after he missed the first nine games of last season.

His return and play over the final few games has Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller believing the Cardinals might just be the sleeper team in the NFL in 2024.

With a clear identity, a fully healthy Murray, a budding defense behind a brilliant defensive mind, and players willing to go to war for their coach, the Cardinals could continue to shock the world and take a massive leap in Jonathan Gannon’s second year as head coach.

The offense shouldn’t be a problem. They were a top-10 unit in many metrics last season after Murray’s return. They did that with little production from receivers. Now they have added Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones and Michael Wilson enters Year 2 after a promising but inconsistent rookie year.

Trey McBride and James Conner will be there.

They should be able to move the ball, control the clock and score points.

Defensively, they were atrocious last season, probably the worst unit in the league.

With additions on the defensive line and in the secondary, they will improve.

With a solid offense and a defense that is just below average, they will be in the mix this year.

And that is what the hope is.

