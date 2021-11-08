Cardinals suffer more injuries in win over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals were able to come away with their eighth win of the season on Sunday, their fifth win on the road, their third in the division and complete the season sweep of the San Francisco 49ers.

They defeated the Niners 31-17 while playing shorthanded, but they also suffered more injuries.

Already missing quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt with injuries and receiver A.J. Green out after testing positive for COVID-19, the Cardinals had at least four other players go down with injuries against the 49ers.

Running back Chase Edmonds

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonds left the game on Sunday after only one offensive play. He had a three-yard rush and injured his ankle. He did not return to the lineup.

LG Justin Pugh

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Pugh suffered a calf injury in the first half and had to be carted off the field to the locker room.

He was replaced in the lineup by Sean Harlow.

RG Max Garcia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Garcia replaced Josh Jones as the starter at right guard on Sunday but did not play in the second half.

After the game, left tackle D.J. Humphries referenced two linemen going down with injuries and Colt McCoy mentioned that Garcia went down.

There was never an announcement as to what he injured but he did enter the game with an Achilles injury.

Long snapper Aaron Brewer

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Brewer was seen on the sideline with trainers and appeared to have his hand looked at. He did not finish the game and Sean Harlow had to come in and be the long snapper on the Cardinals’ final punt.

No announcement was made about his injury.

