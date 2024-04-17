Cardinals stymied in four-inning loss to Wildcats

Apr. 16—Box Score

At Winlock

WILDCATS 19, CARDINALS 2 (4 inn.)

Ocosta 552 7 — 19

Winlock 010 1 — 2

WIN Highlights — Geehan 1-2, R; Paull 0-2, RBI

The Winlock softball team fell behind quickly and never recovered in a 19-2 loss to Ocosta on Tuesday.

The Wildcats scored five in the first and second to take a 10-0 lead, and they continued to pile on with two in the third and seven in the fourth.

Sam Paull brought home Winlock's first run on an RBI groundout in the second, and the Cardinals (2-5, 0-2 C2BL) plated another in the fourth when Jasmine Shepherd stole home.

The Cardinals return to league play on Thursday, when they host Onalaska.