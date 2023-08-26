Cardinals studs in preseason finale win over Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up the preseason with an 18-17 road win over the Minnesota Vikings. They did not play any of their expected starters, fell behind early and rallied back.

In the last opportunity to impress the Cardinals’ coaches and either earn a spot on the 53-man roster, practice squad or on another team, a few players stood out.

Who were the studs in the win?

LB Zach McCloud

Signed just this week, McCloud got a lot of playing time and, as the young people like to say, he ate.

McCloud terrorized the Vikings and finished with three sacks and six tackles, both leading the Cardinals.

QB David Blough

Blough will not be making the final roster for the Cardinals with the acquisition of Josh Dobbs, but he led the Cardinals to another win.

He threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, completing 11-of-22 passes for 93 yards while constantly under pressure.

After never being part of any NFL win in nine regular season games, he led the Cardinals to two comeback wins and game-winning drives in the preseason.

RB Corey Clement

Having to play late in the game, Clement led the team with 79 yards on 14 rushing attempts. His running helped rally the Cardinals to a comeback win.

LB Jesse Luketa

Luketa did everything. He was a team captain, played on special teams, played on defense and was even a fullback on offense.

DL Dante Stills

Still picked up three tackles and had a sack, closing out a strong preseason and camp.

