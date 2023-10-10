Cardinals still ‘sorting through’ injuries to James Conner, Jalen Thompson

The Arizona Cardinals lost two starters in their 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Running back James Conner exited the game with a knee injury and safety Jalen Thompson left with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t have any new information on Monday when he spoke with reporters.

Where are the Cardinals at with both players and their injuries?

Gannon said they were “sorting through” both.

“I’m not trying to be coy with you guys,” he said. “It just takes a little bit of time to figure out injuries and opinions from people, and what’s the best thing to do with everybody. We’re still sorting it out.”

After Sunday’s game, Gannon said Conner was “feeling okay” and he had likely twisted his knee on his 35-yard run.

The Cardinals added running back Tony Jones off a waiver claim, but Gannon said it didn’t mean anything for or about Conner.

If either player is unavailable in Week 6, it would make things tough. The offense as basically gone through Conner this season and missing Thompson would mean the Cardinals would be without both their top safeties, as Budda Baker must miss at least one more game on injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire