Cardinals still near bottom of offseason power rankings after draft

The Arizona Cardinals have gotten high marks almost across the board with their 2024 NFL draft class, but that hasn’t changed the overall belief in the Cardinals as a team.

In NFL.com’s recent post-draft power rankings by Eric Edholm, the Cardinals rank 26th out of the 32 teams.

I just really appreciate how Monti Ossenfort runs his drafts. For all the failed former Bill Belichick acolytes, Ossenfort might be blazing a pretty interesting trail out in the desert. The Cardinals landed arguably the best receiver in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr., a solid foundational piece in pass rusher Darius Robinson, one of my favorite Day 2 corners (Max Melton) and a big-play back (Trey Benson) all before Friday night was halfway through. Throw in a few fun mid-to-late selections (TE Tip Reiman, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, edge Xavier Thomas) and the sixth-round lifeline for OT Christian Jones, and the Cardinals had themselves a hell of a weekend. If the NFC West wasn’t so tough, I might have them a little higher. As it is, they’re in the sleeper on-deck circle.

After a four-win season last season, even with Kyler Murray healthy in the offseason, it would appear that the Cardinals will need to prove themselves before they generate any real buzz for competitiveness in 2024.

Knowing head coach Jonathan Gannon, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

