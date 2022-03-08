Cardinals will still face QB Russell Wilson at least once next season

The Arizona Cardinals have faced quarterback Russell Wilson twice a year for the last decade, as the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are division foes in the NFC West. However, after an agreed trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, Wilson now heads to Denver and out of the division.

The Cardinals, though, do not get to avoid him in the upcoming season.

They are scheduled to play the AFC West and will face the Broncos on the road.

That means they will face Wilson at some point this coming season for the 21st time. They are 8-11-1 against Wilson in his career.

Of course, there is the possibility they face Wilson twice again. That would mean the Cardinals and Broncos face off at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII.

We are all good with that, aren’t we?

List

Biggest winners from the 2022 NFL combine

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



