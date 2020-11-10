Cardinals still considered playoff contenders after latest loss

The Arizona Cardinals fell to 5-3 on the season, losing to the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 9. They had a chance to take the lead in the NFC West but failed to do so.

However, this loss does not damper any playoff hopes the Cardinals and their fans have, according to Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield.

He still believes the Cardinals are contenders.

Just like the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals saw a chance at a win dashed by the Miami Dolphins. While the Rams got blown out, the Cardinals played a bit more conservative down the stretch than their fans might have liked, leading to a three-point loss when a last-minute field goal was missed. In the loss, however, quarterback Kyler Murray dazzled. He accounted for over 300 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. He has shown growth this season – aided in part by the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins – and the Cardinals are closing in on a winning record for the first time since 2015. But are they contenders? Verdict: Contenders That’s right, out of the two NFC West teams we are going to look at, I’m buying the Cardinals and not the Rams. Vance Joseph – prior to this past Sunday – has been one of the more forward thinkers this season in terms of scheming up defensive designs. It was surprising that he did not force a mistake or two from Tua Tagovailoa, but that might tell us more about the rookie quarterback than the Cardinals defense. What works in Arizona’s favor, beyond the growth from Murray, is the schedule. The Rams have to play Seattle twice, while Arizona has already beaten the Cardinals. That could play a role. Then there is this: The ability of Murray to change games with his legs is an X-Factor that defenses cannot gameplan for. If you spy him, or if you try a scrape-exchange to stop some of their option looks, he will find a way to beat you. That is going to give them an edge that the Rams cannot put on the field.

The loss was disappointing, but Miami is playing well and the Cardinals will still take over the lead in the division by winning their next two games against the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. Even splitting the final eight games of the season gives them nine wins, which is likely going to be enough to get into the playoffs.

Murray’s play is incredible right now. If he keeps it up, he will find himself right in the mix of the discussion for the MVP vote this year.

