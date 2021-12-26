Cardinals can still clinch playoff spot in Week 16 despite loss to Colts

The Arizona Cardinals failed to take care of their own business and lost 22-16 to a shorthanded Indianapolis Colts team Saturday night, losing for the third straight game when a win would have clinched their first playoff spot since 2015. Even with the loss, they can still back into the postseason with a little help.

There were seven total scenarios in which the Cardinals could clinch a playoff berth. Because the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, it gives the Cardinals three possible playoff-clinching scenarios.

If the Philadelphia Eagles tie or lose to the New York Giants on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings tie or lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, or the New Orleans Saints tie or lose to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, the Cardinals lock up a playoff spot.

The Vikings and Saints are both underdogs in their games.

However, a Vikings win still helps the Cardinals because it would prevent the Rams from moving ahead of them by a game in the division standings. The Cardinals would maintain the NFC West lead if Minnesota wins.

And with the Saints playing Monday night with Ian Book at starting quarterback against a Dolphins team that has won six games in a row, a Dolphins win is not a hard sell.

So the best-case scenario for the Cardinals would be for the Vikings to win and then either the Eagles or Saints lose their games. The Cardinals would make the playoffs and keep their lead in the division.

