Cardinals steer clear of any suspensions as league announces several

Fans have grown accustomed over the last couple of offseasons to seeing bad news related to the Arizona Cardinals. That trend has at least slowed and they avoided any bad press as the NFL announced several player suspensions on Thursday.

Four players were given gambling-related suspensions and one was for performance-enhancing substances.

Three players — recently released Indianapolis Colts receiver Isaiah Rodgers, Indianapolis Colts defensive end and free agent defensive end Demetrius Taylor — were given indefinite suspensions (and at least one year) for gambling on NFL games.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for placing bets on other sports while at the team facility.

Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson was given a four-game PED suspension.

The Cardinals managed to avoid any suspensions, at least for now.

