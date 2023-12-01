Cardinals, Steelers share 6 player connections in Week 13

The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 13 opponents are the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom they face on the road this weekend.

Unlike in recent weeks, there are a number of player connections on both rosters.

Who are the Cardinals who are former Steelers and who are the Steelers who are former Cardinals?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner is the story of the week as it is a homecoming of sorts. He played collegiately for Pitt and was drafted by the Steelers. He played four seasons for Pittsburgh before signing with the Cardinals and then signing a contract extension with them.

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum

Beachum has been with the Cardinals since 2020. He is a backup this year after three seasons being the starting right tackle.

Beachum was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round in 2012. He played four seasons for the Steelers from 2012-2015.

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson

The Cardinals drafted Peterson fifth overall in the 2012 draft and he played for them for a decade. He is in his first season with the Steelers after playing two for the Vikings.

Steelers LB Markus Golden

Golden was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round in 2015. He played four seasons for Arizona and returned in 2020 in trade to play two and a half more seasons. This is his first season with the Steelers. He has three sacks.

Steelers OL Mason Cole

Cole is the Steelers’ starting center and is in his second season with the Steelers. He has started 28 games in two seasons.

He was drafted in the third round by the Cardinals in 2018. He played three seasons before being released.

Steelers CB Luq Barcoo

Barcoo is on the Steelers’ practice squad. He spent time with the Cardinals in 2021, never appearing in a game.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire