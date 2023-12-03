Cardinals, Steelers resume play at 4:30 p.m. ET after long weather delay

The Cardinals and Steelers are finally playing again.

After two long weather delays caused by thunderstorms in Pittsburgh, the game that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET finally resumed at 4:30.

The game still has 7:18 remaining in the third quarter, so it will probably end sometime around five hours after the opening kickoff. The fans who stayed are the hardest of hard-core football fans.

It's been ugly so far for the home team, with starting quarterback Kenny Pickett knocked out of the game with an injury, and the Cardinals taking a 17-3 lead. Mitchell Trubisky will now try to lead a comeback.