Cardinals get steal with 16th pick in 7-round mock draft

Jess Root
·2 min read
There are two weeks until the NFL draft and we are getting some final mock drafts all over the Internet. The latest comes from The Athletic, a mock draft with every pick of all seven rounds.

Which players are projected to land with the Arizona Cardinals?


Round 1: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

The top two cornerbacks are off the board and so is Jaylen Waddle. The Cardinals could go with Caleb Farley at cornerback but Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, is on the board. Smith is a big-time playmaker and can start by playing in the slot. It is a steal.

Round 2: Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph played one season for Kentucky after transferring from LSU and sitting out a year. In nine games before opting out of the final two games of the year, he had four interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown. He is six feet tall and 197 pounds. He is fast and confident but can be a bit of a loose cannon, as he has had some bad penalties.

Round 5: Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In six games for Oklahoma in 2020, Stevenson rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. He is a bigger back at 6-0 and 231 pounds. He is a physical runner and could play some on special teams.

Round 6: Marshall EDGE Darius Hodge

Hodge is a little undersized at 6-2 and 245 pounds as an edge rusher, but he had 6.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss in 2020.

Round 7: South Carolina Sadarius Hutcherson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hutcherson is big at 6-3, 321. He has experience at both guard positions and he is a guy that some believe can be a sleeper pick. He has the physical traits.

Round 7: Georgia DL Malik Herring

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have taken four defensive linemen in the last two drafts. This would continue that run. He is 6-3 and 275 pounds. He tore his ACL in January at the Senior Bowl, so this is a flyer pick looking ahead to 2022. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

