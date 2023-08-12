Cardinals’ starting offense in preseason opener vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals opened the preseason Friday night against the Denver Broncos and most of their starters played. Left tackle D.J. Humphries, receiver Marquise Brown and running back James Conner all suited up and warmed up but did not play in the opener.

So who started for the Cardinals on offense?

The following players subbed in as part of the first-team offense:

Running back Ty’Son Williams

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (as a jumbo tight end)

