Cardinals’ starting offense in preseason opener vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals opened the preseason Friday night against the Denver Broncos and most of their starters played. Left tackle D.J. Humphries, receiver Marquise Brown and running back James Conner all suited up and warmed up but did not play in the opener.
So who started for the Cardinals on offense?
Quarterback Colt McCoy
Running back Corey Clement
Wide receiver Zach Pascal
Wide receiver Rondale Moore
Wide receiver Michael Wilson
Tight end Geoff Swaim
Left tackle Kelvin Beachum
Left guard Elijah Wilkinson
Center Hjalte Froholdt
Right guard Will Hernandez
Right tackle Paris Johnson
The following players subbed in as part of the first-team offense:
Running back Ty’Son Williams
Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (as a jumbo tight end)
