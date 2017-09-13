Cardinals will start Kerwynn Williams at running back

Kerwynn Williams will start at running back for the Cardinals against the Colts, coach Bruce Arians confirmed Wednesday. That doesn’t mean he will take over David Johnson’s role,, though.

Johnson gained 36 percent of Cardinals yards last season and scored 39 percent of their touchdowns, per Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

Instead, the Cardinals also will use Andre Ellington, followed by Chris Johnson. Arians called it “both a featured back and . . . running back by committee.”

Williams has never started a game in his five seasons in the NFL and has played in only 24, rushing for 555 yards and four touchdowns. Ellington has 1,697 rushing yards, 1,034 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns in his five-year career, while Chris Johnson has 9,537 rushing yards, 2,212 receiving yards and 64 total touchdowns in his 10 seasons.

The Cardinals re-signed Chris Johnson on Tuesday after placing David Johnson on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist.

Arians said Williams will retain his special teams duties. Williams had two kickoff returns for 23 yards and a punt return for no yards in the season opener.