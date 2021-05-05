Cardinals ‘have a spot’ for Larry Fitzgerald if and when he wants to return in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald still has not announced his plans for the 2021 season and the Arizona Cardinals do not know what those plans are yet either. However, despite the moves they have made this offseason at receiver, they would gladly welcome him back for another season.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim appeared on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio Tuesday and spoke to Adam Schein. He said he has spoken with Fitzgerald but not about his plans.

Fitzgerald likes the moves the Cardinals and is excited about what the Cardinals can do Keim told Schein. However, Keim is not pushing Fitzgerald for a decision.

“I think with a guy like him, who I think has earned this right, a lot of times guys like that see how their body feels,” Keim said, according to Arizona Sports. “They want to feel the motivation to go back out for another long, grueling season.”

The Cardinals have already moved on in a way from Fitzgerald, adding A.J. Green in free agency and drafting Rondale Moore in the second round. But they would gladly welcome him back.

“I don’t think there’s any question that you never close a door on a guy like that of course,” he said. “Leave it up to him. I think he’s earned that right and if he tells us at some point that he’s ready to go, we’ll have a spot for him.”

Fitzgerald missed three games last season and posted career lows in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. He will turn 38 years old this year.

He is No. 2 in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards.

He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The only thing he has not accomplished yet in his career is win a championship.

List

Expected roles for the Cardinals' 7 draft picks in 2021

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Arizona’s Adia Barnes to receive $5.85 million in new deal

    Arizona locks in women's basketball coach Adia Barnes on a five-year contract extension just weeks after the team's NCAA Tourney title game appearance.

  • Expected roles for the Cardinals’ 7 draft picks in 2021

    The top two picks should have significant roles. Marco Wilson could start and the rest will have to compete for a roster spot.

  • Michael Carter Highlights: UNC Tarheels RB chews up field | 2021 NFL Draft

    Take a look at the highlights of Tarheels running back Michael Carter at the University of North Carolina, after the New York Jets grabbed him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to bolster their offense with another weapon.

  • Lonzo Ball with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors

    Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021

  • How Lions' pick of Alim McNeill led to awkward moment in Eagles' draft room

    The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.

  • Rams claimed OLB John Daka off waivers from Jets

    John Daka was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived before the season.

  • Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald likes our moves, hasn’t shared plans

    Just about every time Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim has spoken to the media this offseason, he’s faced questions about what wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald plans to do in 2021. The answer has always been that Fitzgerald has not shared his thoughts about continuing to play. That remained the case during an interview with Adam [more]

  • Aqib Talib recounts frustrating split with Rams: ‘It felt like I got kicked off the team’

    Aqib Talib recalled a heated conversation he had with Sean McVay after the Rams placed him on IR and eventually traded him.

  • Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles, could lose $20 million for 2021, per report

    Denver Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles, which could cause him to forfeit his salary for 2021, according to ESPN.

  • Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf competing to qualify for Olympics in 100-meter dash

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is attempting to qualify for the USA Track and Field Olympic trials.

  • Winners and Losers: How the 2021 draft impacted key Cowboys veterans

    The draft doesn't just impact the newest addition to the Cowboys roster. Those already on it have to make room for them as well.

  • Broncos waive fullback Jeremy Cox

    As rosters continue to fluctuate following the completion of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have waived fullback Jeremy Cox. Cox, a former undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2019, appeared in seven games for Denver last season with one start. He played just 19 snaps on offense last year with him primarily [more]

  • 'Last resort': Desperate for oxygen, Indian hospitals go to court

    A court in India's capital New Delhi has become the last hope for many hospitals struggling to get oxygen for COVID-19 patients as supplies run dangerously short while government officials bicker over who is responsible. A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court has been holding almost daily video conferences to hear petitions from hospitals invoking India's constitutional right to protection of life. On Sunday, with just 30 minutes of oxygen left for 42 virus patients at Sitaram Bhartia hospital, and new supplies nowhere in sight, hospital authorities approached the Delhi court as a "last resort" for help, lawyer Shyel Trehan said.

  • Lions TE Josh Hill is expected to retire

    Hill's retirement means T.J. Hockenson is the only TE currently on the roster who has ever been active for an NFL game

  • Titans release statement on passing of original Oiler Al Jamison

    Jamison's NFL career was only three seasons, but he still made a huge impact.

  • Mets-Cardinals game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

    The scheduled game Tuesday night between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of rain. Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-2, 1.86 ERA) will pitch against St. Louis lefty Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.29) in the opener. Cardinals righty Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79) gets the ball in the nightcap, but the Mets had not announced a starter yet.

  • Report: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to visit Colts

    Fisher could soon find a new home in free agency.

  • 49ers waive 3 players following NFL draft

    The San Francisco 49ers waived a trio of players from their 90-man roster after addressing some needs in the draft.

  • Exclusive: Duke of Edinburgh’s official cause of death recorded as ‘old age’

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s cause of death was officially recorded as “old age”, the Telegraph can reveal. Prince Philip, 99, passed away “peacefully” on April 9 at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time but declined to provide further details. The death certificate reveals that his death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, head of the royal medical household, who was knighted earlier this year. He declared the cause simply as “old age”, an accepted description if the patient is over 80 and if the doctor has personally cared for them for a long period, observing a gradual decline. It suggests that there was no other identifiable disease or injury that contributed to the death, including the heart condition that forced him to undergo a surgical procedure just weeks before he died. The Duke’s death was registered with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, four days later on April 13. The certificate gives a nod to the Duke’s Greek heritage heritage as well as his own surname, Mountbatten, which he is said to have fought for the royal family to use. It lists the Duke’s full name as: “His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.”

  • Dan Campbell says the Lions will use a 3-man front on defense

    It's the first indication that the Lions will roll with a base 3-4