Cardinals’ Sonny Gray dominates Giants in series sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray allowed one hit over seven innings and Alec Burleson drove in two runs as the St. Louis Cardinals completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Brendan Donovan and Matt Carpenter also drove in runs for the Cardinals, who have won five of seven.

St. Louis swept the three-game series, which began in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday night with the tribute to the Negro Leagues.

Patrick Bailey homered for San Francisco, which has dropped five in a row.

Gray (9-4) retired the first 20 hitters he faced. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter. He threw 80 pitches, 57 for strikes and lowered his ERA to 2.81.

“I knew early on that I felt comfortable with the ball in my hand and the way it was coming out,” Gray said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, just continue to go down the path of filling up the zone early, attacking guys early.”

Gray threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters.

“He was aggressive, it was fun to watch,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said.

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin says Gray was in total command of his wide array of pitches.

