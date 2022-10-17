Cardinals sink to bottom of NFC West in Week 6

The NFC West continues to be very close. Through six games in 2022, one game separates the four teams. Three teams are 3-3 and one is 2-4.

The division went 2-2 in Week 6.

Both teams that lost were not expected to do so.

Here are the current standings in the NFC West after six games:

San Francisco 49ers, 3-3 (2-0 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-3 (1-1 division) Seattle Seahawks, 3-3 (1-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 2-4 (0-2 division)

Let’s see what happened in Week 6 and what is coming up in the division in Week 7.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 on the road.

The San Francisco defense allowed the Falcons to gain only 289 yards but Marcus Mariota, with only 129 passing yards, had two touchdown passes. Atlanta rushed for 168 yards on the afternoon.

The 49ers turned the ball over three times. QB Jimmy Garoppolo was picked off twice.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six and the Rams trailed the lowly Panthers 10-7 at halftime, but Carolina’s offense was bad once again.

They managed only 203 total yards and the Rams scored 17 second-half points for a 24-10 win to even their record at 3-3.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 at home on Sunday.

The defense, entering the week 31st in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed, did not give up an offensive touchdown and held the Cardinals to only 296 total yards.

They created two takeaways and sacked Kyler Murray six times.

Arizona Cardinals

It was another bad offensive showing for the Cardinals in their loss to the Seahawks. They scored three points on their opening drive but then only had a special teams touchdown the rest of the way.

Kyler Murray, despite rushing for 100 yards on 10 carries, was picked off once and lost a fumble.

The offense went 4-for-16 on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down.

The defense was great but it wasn’t enough.

Coming up in Week 7

The Rams will have the week off with their bye.

The Cardinals will open the week with a Thursday night home game against the New Orleans Saints. They get back receiver DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game suspension.

The Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, and the 49ers will be at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

