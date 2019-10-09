Cardinals signing Ramik Wilson

The Cardinals worked out 2015 first-round pick Shane Ray this week, but they are adding a different veteran linebacker to the roster on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Ramik Wilson.

Wilson spent three years with the Chiefs before playing in every game for the Rams last season. He started the first four games of the year and wrapped up the regular season with 35 tackles and a forced fumble.

Wilsons had 11 tackles in four preseason appearances for the Jaguars, but failed to make the cut to 53 players in Jacksonville at the end of August. He’ll be the third veteran addition to the defense over the last week as the Cardinals have also acquired defensive lineman Zach Kerr and cornerback Trevor Williams in recent days.