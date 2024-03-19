Cardinals signing former Lions, Seahawks OL Evan Brown

The Arizona Cardinals are adding a starting-caliber player to the offensive line. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing offensive lineman Evan Brown to a one-year contract.

The deal is for $2.35 million and worth as much as $2.9 million.

Brown played and started 16 games at center for the Seattle Seahawks last season. The previous two seasons, he started 12 games each at guard and center for the Detroit Lions.

He entered the league as a rookie free agent in 2018, signing with the New York Giants after playing collegiately at SMU.

He is 27 years old, 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds.

He has spent time with the Giants, Browns, Dolphins, Lions and Seahawks.

He will presumably compete for the starting center job with Hjalte Froholdt, who started every game at center last season, or at left guard, where the starting job is up for grabs. Last season, four players started there — Elijah Wilkinson started nine times, Tyrstan Colon started four, Carter O’Donnell started three and Dennis Daley started one.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire