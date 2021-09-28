Cardinals signing CB Antonio Hamilton to 53-man roster

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for all three of the Cardinals’ games.

He will now have a spot on the 53-man roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hamilton is getting signed to the active roster. This was per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Hamilton has been a core special teams player this season. He is one of the Cardinals’ gunners on the punt team. He has played 51 special teams snaps.

He also got some defensive action in Week 2 when cornerback Marco Wilson injured his ankle. He has played 34 defensive snaps and has six tackles and a pass breakup to his credit.

He is 6-0 and 188 lbs.

At the time of publish, the Cardinals had not announced the move so we do not know yet who he replaces on the roster.

