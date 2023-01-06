Cardinals signed WRs Auden Tate, Isaiah Coulter to practice squad

With DeAndre Hopkins injured and not playing in the Arizona Cardinals’ finale this weekend, the team made some roster moves on the practice squad.

The team announced this week that it signed receivers Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad, and that offensive lineman Koda Martin was released.

Coulter worked out with the Cardinals this week and Tate had previously.

Coulter was drafted in the fifth round in 2020 out of Rhode Island by the Hoyuston Texans. He appeared in one game with the Texans as a rookie and two games with Chicago last season. Coulter was most recently on the Bills practice squad earlier this season after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Bears and Texans.

Tate is 6-5 and 228 lbs. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Bengals in 2018. He spent four seasons in Cincinnati, catching 61 passes for 799 yards and two touchdowns. His best season was 2019 when he had 40 receptions for 575 yards and a score.

He spent time with the Eagles this season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire