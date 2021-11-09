The Cardinals announced four additions to their active roster on Tuesday, including the return of defensive lineman Zach Kerr.

Kerr spent the 2019 season in Arizona before moving on to stints with the Panthers in 2020 and the 49ers this season. He appeared in four games and made three tackles for the Niners before they released him over the weekend.

His return to Arizona comes with J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence recently going on injured reserve. Kerr had 19 tackles in 12 games during his first stint with the Cardinals.

In addition to signing Kerr, the Cardinals signed offensive lineman Marcus Henry to the active roster from the practice squad. Henry played in one game for the Cowboys last season.

The Cardinals also elevated linebacker Joe Walker and offensive lineman Danny Isidora from the practice squad as COVID replacements. Wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Demetrius Harris are on the COVID reserve list and the other players will revert to the practice squad if they are activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Cardinals sign Zach Kerr, Marcus Henry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk