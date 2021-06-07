Cardinals sign Xavier Williams, cut Shareef Miller

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Cardinals have signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Williams began his career with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2015, spending three seasons with the club. He played 23 games with two starts, recording a half-sack and a pair of tackles for loss in his first stint with Arizona.

Williams then spent a pair of seasons with Kansas City, winning Super Bowl LIV over San Francisco in 2019. He then played one game for New England in 2020 before appearing in 11 for the Bengals with 12 starts.

As a corresponding move, the Cardinals have cut linebacker Shareef Miller. He signed a futures deal with Arizona in January after bouncing from the Eagles to the Panthers and back to the Eagles in 2020.

